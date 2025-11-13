MSTC consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 85.01 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 14.60% to Rs 47.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 85.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.85.0171.9258.6853.9167.1860.0364.5157.3847.5041.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News