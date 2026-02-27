Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 23.66% over last one month compared to 19.18% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.15% drop in the SENSEX

Ramco Systems Ltd gained 16.78% today to trade at Rs 525. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.45% to quote at 30103.98. The index is down 19.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ksolves India Ltd increased 15.25% and Allied Digital Services Ltd added 4.26% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 21.32 % over last one year compared to the 10.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.