Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rapid Investments standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Rapid Investments standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.390.44 -11 OPM %7.694.55 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.030.05 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off to a slow start; Ambuja Cements, Airtel eyed

Canada moves to end rail shutdown, CN, CPKC prepare to resume services

What's the latest DDA housing scheme? Over 1,100 register for it on Day 1

Skydance media asks Paramount to stop negotiating with Edgar Bronfman

S'pore begins screening incoming passengers at airports for mpox symptoms

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story