Rapid Investments standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Rapid Investments declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.390.44 -11 OPM %7.694.55 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.030.05 -40
