Rapid Investments standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.390.447.694.550.040.070.040.070.030.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp