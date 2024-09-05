RateGain partners with Africa's premier airline - TAAG Angola Airlines

RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that TAAG Angola Airlines E.P., Africa's premier airline with 70 years of operation, has chosen AirGain, an airline revenue management product by RateGain, to gain real-time competitive insights. This partnership enables TAAG Airlines to make informed pricing decisions for both domestic and international markets.

The partnership with RateGain is a strategic leap for TAAG Angola Airlines E.P., underlining its dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance its market responsiveness. The decision to adopt AirGain was influenced by the product's superior real-time analytics and competitive intelligence capabilities. AirGain's advanced analytics provide an unparalleled depth of insight, allowing the airline to foresee market trends and adjust pricing strategies proactively. This partnership is particularly crucial as it equips TAAG with the agility to respond to the global aviation market's dynamic nature, especially post-pandemic.

