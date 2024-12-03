RateGain recognized as Best B2B Travel Technology Provider by ET

Also ranks among the Top 10 by Forbes India and DGEMS Select 200

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has been recognized by The Economic Times as the Best B2B Travel Technology Provider and ranked among the Top 10 by Forbes India and DGEMS Select 200.

Being named the Best B2B Travel Technology Provider at The Economic Times Travel and Tourism Awards highlights RateGain's impact in unifying distribution, optimizing pricing, and delivering actionable insights through real-time data. Furthermore, out of 200 companies evaluated by Forbes India and DGEMS, RateGain secured a place in the Top 10, reaffirming its leadership in driving growth and redefining travel technology.

These honors underscore RateGain's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the travel technology landscape with cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses worldwide to excel in a rapidly changing ecosystem. Earlier this year, RateGain's growth was also recognized by the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality (NYU SPS) as a case study for students exploring hospitality, technology, and marketing.

With presence in over 100 countries, RateGain continues to lead innovation, delivering transformative solutions that ensure long-term success for its global partners.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News