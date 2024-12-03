Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC bags work order worth Rs 213 cr

NBCC bags work order worth Rs 213 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
NBCC (India) announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 213 crore from Motilal Nehru College, New Delhi.

The project involves various construction activities carried out in phases for Motilal Nehru College, New Delhi.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported a 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on a 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.74% to Rs 99.07 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

