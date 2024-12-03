AKI India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd, Indegene Ltd and Anand Rayons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2024.

AKI India Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 16.2 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50451 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd crashed 8.15% to Rs 48.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20536 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd lost 6.90% to Rs 145. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14831 shares in the past one month.

Indegene Ltd slipped 6.03% to Rs 626.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22648 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rayons Ltd shed 5.83% to Rs 70.11. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93722 shares in the past one month.

