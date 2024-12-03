Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AKI India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AKI India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd, Indegene Ltd and Anand Rayons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2024.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd, Indegene Ltd and Anand Rayons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2024.

AKI India Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 16.2 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50451 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd crashed 8.15% to Rs 48.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20536 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd lost 6.90% to Rs 145. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14831 shares in the past one month.

Indegene Ltd slipped 6.03% to Rs 626.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22648 shares in the past one month.

More From This Section

NBCC bags work order worth Rs 213 cr

Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

Real Estate stocks slide

FMCG shares fall

Pricol gains after arm to acquire Sundaram Auto Components' unit

Anand Rayons Ltd shed 5.83% to Rs 70.11. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93722 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 650 pts higher at 80,900; Nifty above 24,450; Financials, Metal, Oil lead

Wipro Bonus Issue: Share trades range-bound; check record date, eligibility

LIVE news: IndiGo sues Mahindra Electric over use of '6E' in new electric car

Delhi HC to hear DK Shivakumar's plea against money laundering probe in Jan

Andaman police to question Starlink on device used in smuggled drugs haul

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story