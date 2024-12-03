Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

HEG Ltd clocked volume of 152.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 58.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares

Indegene Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 December 2024.

HEG Ltd clocked volume of 152.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 58.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.12% to Rs.505.05. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Indegene Ltd witnessed volume of 212.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.81% to Rs.622.00. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd recorded volume of 86.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.31% to Rs.576.15. Volumes stood at 4.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd recorded volume of 16.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.76% to Rs.2,627.70. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

More From This Section

NMDC Steel Ltd saw volume of 241.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.24% to Rs.48.17. Volumes stood at 15.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News