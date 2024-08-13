Rattanindia Ent soars on recording strong Q1 performance

Rattanindia Enterprises rallied 6.10% to Rs 85.79 after the company's consolidated net profit at Rs 851.73 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 178.78 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,494.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, up 69.46% as compared with Rs 1,471.78 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 1,005.17 crore, significantly higher from Rs 178.69 crore posted in same period a year ago.
Total expenses spiked 15.39% YoY to Rs 1,492.76 crore during the June 2024 quarter. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 28.85 crore (up 712.68% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 38.14 crore (up 43.76% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, retail- e-commerce business revenue was Rs 1,444.49 crore (up 19.22% YoY), EV (e-motorcycles) revenue was Rs 29.85 crore (up 46.2% YoY) in the quarter ended June 2024.
RattanIndia Power is a private power generation company, with installed capacity of 2,700 MW thermal power plants at Amravati and Nashik (1,350 MW at each location) in Maharashtra, India with investments of Rs 18,615 crore. The power plants are spread over an area of 2,400 acres.
