Rattanindia Ent soars on recording strong Q1 performance

Rattanindia Enterprises rallied 6.10% to Rs 85.79 after the company's consolidated net profit at Rs 851.73 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 178.78 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,494.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, up 69.46% as compared with Rs 1,471.78 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 1,005.17 crore, significantly higher from Rs 178.69 crore posted in same period a year ago.

Total expenses spiked 15.39% YoY to Rs 1,492.76 crore during the June 2024 quarter. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 28.85 crore (up 712.68% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 38.14 crore (up 43.76% YoY) during the period under review.