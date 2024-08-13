Syncom Formulations gains after Q1 PAT rises over 73% YoY

Syncom Formulations (India) added 1.94% to Rs 16.29 after the company reported 73.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.63 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 4.40 crore in Q1 FY24.

Net sales rose by 45.8% year-over-year (YoY) during the quarter to Rs 87.26 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expenditure added up to Rs 76.80 crore, up by 43.9% as compared with the same period last year. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 134.1% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 26.5% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 23.9% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 10.10 crore, up by 65.3% from Rs 6.11 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.