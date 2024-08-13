Olectra Greentech soars after Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Olectra Greentech soared 11.93% to Rs 1,727.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.69% to Rs 23.99 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 18.08 crore posted in Q1FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 313.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, up 45.33% as compared with Rs 216.02 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 31.85 crore, marking a growth of 26.09% from Rs 25.25 crore in Q1 FY24. Total expenses spiked 51.78% YoY to Rs 288.70 crore during the June 2024 quarter. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 224.10 crore (up 46.14% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 18.42 crore (up 23.54% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, Insulator division revenue was Rs 37.51 crore (up 26.50% YoY), e-bus division revenue was Rs 282.40 crore (up 23.32% YoY) and revenue from e-truck division stood at Rs 276.43 crore in the first quarter (up 48.32% YoY).

On standalone basis, the companys net profit grew 10.91% to Rs 20.74 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18.70 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 47.65% to Rs 304.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

More From This Section

Meanwhile, the companys board approved re-appointment of Venkateswara Pradeep Karumuru as the managing director (MD) of the company for a period of 3 years with effect from 29 July 2024.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses and electric trucks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News