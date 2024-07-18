RBI notifies underwriting auction for sale of Government Securities for Rs 31,000 crore

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Securities through auctions to be held on July 19, 2024. As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are: 7.10% GS 2034 for Rs 20000 crore and 7.46% GS 2073 for Rs 11000 crore. The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on July 19, 2024 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 09:00 A.M. and 09:30 A.M.on the day of underwriting auction.

