Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI notifies underwriting auction for sale of Government Securities for Rs 31,000 crore

RBI notifies underwriting auction for sale of Government Securities for Rs 31,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Securities through auctions to be held on July 19, 2024. As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are: 7.10% GS 2034 for Rs 20000 crore and 7.46% GS 2073 for Rs 11000 crore. The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on July 19, 2024 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 09:00 A.M. and 09:30 A.M.on the day of underwriting auction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock market LIVE: Indices see-saw in trade; Rail, Media shares tumble; IT, FMCG hold fort

Govt bond yields flat before debt sale; budget remains a key driver

Denmark's badminton player Christiansen withdraws from Paris Olympics

Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Date, history, quotes and more

Budget 2024: MRAI urges govt to remove import duty on aluminium scrap

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story