Tata Power Renewable Energy signs MoU with NHPC Renewable Energy

For execution of rooftop solar projects across govt. buildings

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), subsidiary of Tata Power Company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NHPC Renewable Energy (NHPC-REL) to spearhead the installation of Rooftop Solar Projects (RTS Projects) across government buildings of Central Ministries, States, and Union Territories. This initiative, under the ambitious PM Surya Ghar Yojna Scheme, aims for 100% solarisation of government-owned buildings by December 2025.

