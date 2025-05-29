Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI's Balance Sheet up 8.2% on year to Rs 76.25 lakh crore in FY25

RBI's Balance Sheet up 8.2% on year to Rs 76.25 lakh crore in FY25

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that its balance sheet rose 8.2% year-on-year to Rs 76.25 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. The increase on the assets side was led by higher gold holdings, domestic investments, and foreign investments, according to its annual report for the financial year ending March 2025. Domestic assets accounted for 25.73% of the total. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a record Rs 2.69 lakh crore surplus to be transferred to the government for FY25, up 27.3% jump from Rs 2.10 lakh crore in FY24. This surge comes on the back of a strong rise in earnings. The RBIs total income rose 22.7% year-on-year to Rs 3.38 lakh crore, while total expenditure increased just 7.75% YoY to Rs 69,714 crore, leading to a substantial improvement in surplus generation.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

