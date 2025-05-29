Indian economy poised to sustain its position as fastest growing major economy says RBI Annual Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its latest annual report that amidst challenging global economic environment, the Indian economy exhibited resilience during 2024-25, supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and proactive policy measures. Inflation eased and moved below the target by the end of the year. The financial sector remained resilient and robust on the back of healthier bank and non- bank balance sheets, improved asset quality and capital buffers that enabled double-digit credit growth. On fiscal front, the central government continued with its efforts towards fiscal consolidation, supported by buoyant tax revenues, while maintaining the thrust on expenditure quality. A modest current account deficit (CAD) and adequate forex reserves provided resilience to the external sector even as capital flows exhibited volatility. The Indian economy is poised to sustain its position as the fastest growing major economy during 2025-26, supported by pick- up in private consumption, healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, easing financial conditions and the governments continued thrust on capital expenditure. The easing of supply chain pressures, softening of global commodity prices and higher agricultural production on the back of a likely above-normal south-west monsoon augur well for the inflation outlook in 2025-26.

