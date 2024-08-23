Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 182.61 points or 2.24% at 7968.96 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.14%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.98%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.47%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.03%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.92%), DLF Ltd (down 1.04%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.52%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.32%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.53%), turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 107.58 or 0.19% at 55705.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 40.54 points or 0.24% at 16618.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.1 points or 0.04% at 24822.6.

More From This Section

Sun Pharma launches Tedizolid Phosphate tablets 200 mg in India

Market trades with small gains; pharma shares in demand

NSE circular curbs referral programs, brokerages discontinue incentives

Nifty hovers above 24,800; European mkt advance

Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 1.25%, up for third straight session

The BSE Sensex index was up 52.31 points or 0.06% at 81105.5.

On BSE,2026 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty tread water; All sector indices barring IT & financials in the red

No mpox infection reported in India, no cause for worry: K'nataka minister

Sun Pharma hits 52-week high on launch of skin infection drug 'Starizo'

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

Air India fined Rs 99 lakh for operating flight with unqualified pilots

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story