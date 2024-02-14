Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd and Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2024.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd surged 11.43% to Rs 234.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd spiked 10.03% to Rs 422.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57977 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 375.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12792 shares in the past one month.

Jyothy Labs Ltd rose 9.18% to Rs 472. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51738 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd jumped 8.96% to Rs 668.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27620 shares in the past one month.

