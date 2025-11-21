Reliance Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 38.98, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.37% in last one year as compared to a 9.24% rally in NIFTY and a 1.62% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.98, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 26115.75. The Sensex is at 85365.62, down 0.31%.Reliance Power Ltd has eased around 13.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36232.7, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 171.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 495.61 lakh shares in last one month.