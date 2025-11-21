Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dugar Housing rises after appointing Senthil Kumar Bellan as CFO

Dugar Housing rises after appointing Senthil Kumar Bellan as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dugar Housing Developments rose 1% to Rs 350.50 after the company appointed Senthil Kumar Bellan as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective 21 November 2025.

Senthil Kumar Bellan is a finance and operations professional with over 27 years of global experience across India, Malaysia, Oman, Jordan, Australia, and Sri Lanka. He has strong expertise in accounting, taxation, business operations, and Australian superannuation administration. He holds an MBA in Finance and an M. Com and brings deep practical experience in financial operations, regulatory compliance, and team leadership.

Dugar Housing Developments is engaged in property development and construction activities.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to the net loss of Rs 0.28 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Total income tumbled 70% year-on-year to Rs 0.09 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mphasis Ltd soars 1.16%, Gains for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.02%, up for fifth straight session

Indigo gains after board OKs $820 million funding for IndiGo IFSC

Ather Energy launches Rizta in Sri Lanka

RateGain partners with HotelIQ to enhance hotel revenue management

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story