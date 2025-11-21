Dugar Housing rises after appointing Senthil Kumar Bellan as CFO

Dugar Housing Developments rose 1% to Rs 350.50 after the company appointed Senthil Kumar Bellan as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective 21 November 2025.

Senthil Kumar Bellan is a finance and operations professional with over 27 years of global experience across India, Malaysia, Oman, Jordan, Australia, and Sri Lanka. He has strong expertise in accounting, taxation, business operations, and Australian superannuation administration. He holds an MBA in Finance and an M. Com and brings deep practical experience in financial operations, regulatory compliance, and team leadership.

Dugar Housing Developments is engaged in property development and construction activities.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to the net loss of Rs 0.28 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Total income tumbled 70% year-on-year to Rs 0.09 crore in Q2 FY26.