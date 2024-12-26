Reliance Power onboards Dr. Thomas Mathew as Independent Director

Reliance Power has appointed Dr. Thomas Mathew (DIN 05203948) as an Independent Director who has spearheaded reforms in the Ministry of Defence and published numerous articles in major newspapers and has led Indian delegations at various international conferences, including the U.S. Department of Defence and Stanford University.

Dr. Thomas Mathew has merited a degree in arts from the University of Delhi and a law degree from Campus Law Centre-II, Faculty of Law. He also earned a Master's, M.Phil., and Ph.D. from Jawaharlal Nehru University. With experience in the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Defence, he has led Indian delegations at various international conferences, including the U.S. Department of Defence and Stanford University. He spearheaded reforms in the Ministry of Defence and published numerous articles in major newspapers. As Additional Secretary to President Pranab Mukherjee, he authored two books, "The Winged Wonders of Rashtrapati Bhavan" and "Abode Under the Dome," which were presented to visiting heads of state. He is also a Director on the Board of Reliance Infrastructure, Eraaya Lifespaces and Reliance General Insurance Company.

