Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Energy index rising 71.53 points or 0.65% at 11034.03 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 2.92%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.33%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.7%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.29%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.98%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.88%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.7%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 0.53%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (down 3.47%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.06%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 49.92 or 0.09% at 54973.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 26.57 points or 0.17% at 15864.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78.15 points or 0.33% at 23805.80078125.

The BSE Sensex index was up 248.16 points or 0.32% at 78721.03.

On BSE,1735 shares were trading in green, 1428 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

