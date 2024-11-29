Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliance Power receives ratings action from ICRA

Nov 29 2024
Reliance Power announced that ICRA has reaffirmed, removed from Issuer Not-Cooperating category and withdrawn the rating in respect of Long-term fund-based - Term loans and Long-term fund based - Cash credit as there is no amount outstanding against the rated instruments. Further, ICRA has also reaffirmed the rating [ICRA] D and removed from Issuer Not-Cooperating category in respect of the Company's Non-convertible debenture and Long/Short-term non-fund-based limits.

Nov 29 2024

