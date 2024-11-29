Inox Green Energy Services divests its stake held in WoS - Nani Virani Wind Energy

Inox Green Energy Services has completed the divestment/sale of entire equity shares of Rs. 10 each held by the Company (along with shares held by its nominee) in its wholly owned subsidiary namely Nani Virani Wind Energy (NVWEPL) to IGREL Renewables, a related party controlled and owned by significant beneficial owners of the Company, at a face value of Rs. 10 each.

Consequent upon the said disinvestment/sale, NVWEPL ceases to be a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 29th November, 2024.

