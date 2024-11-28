RateGain unit teams up with Vietjet Thailand

RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform, AirGain has been selected by Vietjet Thailand, a subsidiary of Vietjet Group to gain real-time competitive insights.

This strategic collaboration highlights Vietjet Thailand's commitment to delivering affordable and seamless travel experiences across its expanding network in Thailand and Asia.

Vietjet Thailand, a leading low-cost carrier, operates a strong regional network connecting major cities and popular destinations. Known for budget-friendly fares and efficient service, it continues to expand with a modern fleet. However, amid growing competition and evolving market conditions, the airline faces challenges in maintaining price leadership while managing fluctuating demand, rising costs, and shifting customer expectations.

Through its partnership with AirGain, Vietjet Thailand will access real-time competitive pricing data from over 300 airlines and more than 50 OTAs. This will enable the airline to refine its dynamic pricing strategies, enhance promotions, and stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.

By optimizing pricing models and tracking market trends, Vietjet aims to align fares with demand, offering better value to travelers while supporting sustainable growth and maintaining high service quality.

Pinyot, head of commercials for Vietjet Thailand, said, "In the competitive world of low-cost aviation, having real-time insights is vital for maintaining our edge. With AirGains platform, Vietjet Thailand can monitor market trends and optimize our pricing to offer the best value to our passengers. We are excited about this collaboration and the opportunities it brings to improve our service and extend our market reach."

Vinay Varma, senior vice president and general manager at AirGain, added, "We are delighted to partner with Vietjet Thailand, a dynamic low-cost carrier in the region. AirGains pricing intelligence will help Vietjet Thailand navigate competitive pressures, drive growth, and set new standards for affordability and service quality. We look forward to supporting their ongoing success and innovation in the airline industry."

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality. It is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their businesses.

RateGain Travel Technologies added 2.74% to Rs 843 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 73.8% to Rs 52.21 crore on 18.12% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 277.26 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies rose 0.32% to Rs 703 on the BSE.

