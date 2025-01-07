Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reserve Bank of India releases Draft Formats of Financial Statements of Co-operative Banks

Jan 07 2025
RBI stated today that in terms of Section 29, read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, co-operative banks are required to prepare a balance sheet and profit and loss account as on the last working day of the year in the Forms set out in the Third Schedule of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. These forms were notified in 1981. Since then, there have been several developments in the financial market as well as accounting standards and practices. The Reserve Bank has, accordingly, undertaken a comprehensive review of the formats of the financial statements of the co-operative banks and has released draft formats of the revised Forms and their schedules together with instructions for the compilation of the balance sheet and profit and loss account.

Jan 07 2025

