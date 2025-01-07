Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules prioritises India's commitment to citizen-centric governance

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, prioritises India's commitment to citizen-centric governance. The government has released draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules intended to safeguard citizens' right to protect their personal data. These rules will operationalize the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), empowering citizens with a robust legal framework for protecting digital personal data. The rules define the rights of citizens in simple and clear terms so as to empower citizens safeguard their right to protect personal data in a rapidly growing digital economy.

The rules require fiduciary intermediaries to provide clear and accessible information about how informed consent is obtained and personal data is processed. Citizens can now demand erasure of data and appointment of digital nominees, as also availability of user-friendly mechanisms to manage their data. The rules try to lessen compliance burden on small businesses and startups by giving them a grace period so as not to hamper a smooth transition from small businesses to large corporates.

The rules also prescribe a "digital by design" Data Protection Board for consent mechanisms and grievance redressal, for faster resolution of complaints and grievances online. The Board will consider the nature and gravity of defaults while imposing penalties. The rules also provide for data fiduciaries to voluntarily give undertakings to avoid wrong doing at any stage of proceedings, to ensure a fair adjudication process.

