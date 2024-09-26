Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reserve money contracts 1.4% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 35.11 lakh crore as on September 20, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 1.4% on the week to Rs 46.03 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.7% on a year ago basis compared to 4.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation contracted 0.6% so far while the reserve money has also shown a similar trend.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

