Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 311.32 croreNet profit of Responsive Industries declined 52.12% to Rs 22.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 311.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 367.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales311.32367.82 -15 OPM %14.8519.67 -PBDT42.7268.38 -38 PBT24.8050.70 -51 NP22.4846.95 -52
