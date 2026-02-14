Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 311.32 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries declined 52.12% to Rs 22.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 311.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 367.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.311.32367.8214.8519.6742.7268.3824.8050.7022.4846.95

