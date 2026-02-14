Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 311.32 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries declined 52.12% to Rs 22.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 311.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 367.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales311.32367.82 -15 OPM %14.8519.67 -PBDT42.7268.38 -38 PBT24.8050.70 -51 NP22.4846.95 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 356.82% in the December 2025 quarter

SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 425.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story