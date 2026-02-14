Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 3.44 croreNet loss of Ajel reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.442.96 16 OPM %-5.81-6.76 -PBDT-0.200 0 PBT-0.200 0 NP-0.200 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content