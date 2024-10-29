Restaurant Brands Asia slips as Q2 net Loss widens to Rs 65 cr

Restaurant Brands Asia fell 2.63% to Rs 92.70 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 65.45 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 50.65 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations advanced 1.2% YoY to Rs 632.43 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses grew by 2.82% YoY to Rs 697.98 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 110.47 crore (up 6.32% YoY while) Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 221.98 crore (down 0.73% YoY).

Reported EBITDA was flat YoY at Rs 612 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 0.1% in Q2 FY25 as against 143.6% in Q2 FY24.

The company's revenue from India stood at Rs 492.1 crore (up 8.51% YoY). Same store sales growth (SSSG) fell to 3% in Q2 FY25 from 3.5% in Q2 FY24. Average daily spend (ADS) was Rs 118,000 as compared with 126,000 in corresponding quarter last year. The company has 464 operational restaurants as on 30 September 2024 with365 BK Caf

Revenue from Indonesia was at Rs 140.3 crore (down 18.14% on YoY) during the period under review.

Restaurant Brands Asia is into the business of Quick Service Restaurants under the brand name of 'Burger King'

