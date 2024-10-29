Indraprastha Gas Q2 PAT slides 18% YoY to Rs 455 cr

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declined 17.69% to Rs 454.88 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 552.67 crore in Q2 FY24.

Howerver, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 6.91% to Rs 3,697.6 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 3,458.51 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 587.58 crore in the second quarter of FY25, down 16.54% as against Rs 704.08 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 535.92 crore in Q2 FY25, down 18% as compared with Rs 656.94 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 14% in Q2 FY25 as against 19% in Q2 FY24.

Total volumes rose by 9% to 830.39 million standard cubic meter (million SCM) in Q2 FY25 from 763.80 million SCM in Q2 FY24. Compressed natural gas (CNG) sales volume stood at 623.65 million SCM (up 9% YoY) while total piped natural gas (PNG) sales volume aggregated to 205.97 million SCM (up 9% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for financial year 2024-2025. The record date for the said dividend shall be 12 November 2024.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas added 2.77% to currently trade at Rs 415.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News