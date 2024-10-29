India is moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy says PM

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that India is moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. Reflecting on the country's progress, he noted the inquisition by the youth of India who often ask why the country didnt achieve this pace earlier. Underlining that the answer lies in the lack of clear policies and intent in previous governments, the Prime Minister pointed out that India had been lagging behind in several sectors, particularly technology. He recalled that India used to wait for new technologies from around the world and what was considered outdated in the West would eventually reach the nation. He pointed out the long withstanding belief that modern technology could not be developed in India not only set India back in terms of growth but also deprived the country of crucial job opportunities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News