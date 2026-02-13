Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 42.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.73% to Rs 63.03 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles declined 42.44% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.73% to Rs 63.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales63.0375.69 -17 OPM %8.279.01 -PBDT3.655.15 -29 PBT2.152.87 -25 NP1.182.05 -42
