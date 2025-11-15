RIR Power Electronics standalone net profit rises 105.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.24% to Rs 25.64 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 105.88% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.24% to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.6418.8217.0013.074.662.604.352.413.151.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News