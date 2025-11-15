Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.11% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.11% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.386.5716.73-7.91-0.72-1.18-2.14-2.29-2.04-2.27

