RITES bags Rs 454-cr turnkey project in Karnataka

RITES said that it has secured an order worth Rs 453.99 crore from Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) for construction of railway Private Freight Terminals under turnkey basis in Karnataka.

The said contract was earlier awarded on project management consultancy (PMC) basis has now been converted into turnkey basis.

The project involves the construction of railway private freight terminals (PFTs) at Dharmapura and Susheel Nagar in Ballari district, Karnataka under the comprehensive environment plan for mining impact zone (CEPMIZ) for KMERC.

The project will be executed in 30 months and the size of contract is Rs 453.99 crore.