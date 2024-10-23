GFCL EV Products raises Rs 1,000 cr for its capex requirements

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) announced today that the board of its subsidiary, GFCL EV Products (GFCL EV), has approved the raise of Rs 1,000 crore at an equity valuation of ~ Rs 25,000 crore. The promoters of the INOXGFL Group led the round in the fund raise along with several marquee investors, including the family offices of some of the largest business groups in India. The funds will be utilized for the capex requirements of the company as it scales up to capitalize on the large-scale global opportunities in the electric vehicles (EV) / energy storage systems (ESS) space.

GFCL EV is well positioned to capture a sizeable value share in the global battery materials industry and become a preferred partner to EV/ESS battery/cell manufacturers in their quest to secure a sustainable and reliable supply chain. GFCL EV has fully integrated manufacturing capabilities with backward integration into AHF, LiF and captive fluorspar. Its current product portfolio, catering to both EV & ESS ecosystem, includes:

