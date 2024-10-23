GFCL EV Products raises Rs 1,000 cr for its capex requirements

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) announced today that the board of its subsidiary, GFCL EV Products (GFCL EV), has approved the raise of Rs 1,000 crore at an equity valuation of ~ Rs 25,000 crore. The promoters of the INOXGFL Group led the round in the fund raise along with several marquee investors, including the family offices of some of the largest business groups in India. The funds will be utilized for the capex requirements of the company as it scales up to capitalize on the large-scale global opportunities in the electric vehicles (EV) / energy storage systems (ESS) space.
GFCL EV is well positioned to capture a sizeable value share in the global battery materials industry and become a preferred partner to EV/ESS battery/cell manufacturers in their quest to secure a sustainable and reliable supply chain. GFCL EV has fully integrated manufacturing capabilities with backward integration into AHF, LiF and captive fluorspar. Its current product portfolio, catering to both EV & ESS ecosystem, includes:
Battery chemicals - electrolyte salts LiPF6, electrolyte formulations, additives for enhanced performance
Cathode active materials (LFP)
Binders (both PVDF and PTFE).
GFCL EV, with its diversified battery materials offerings and strong credentials, aims to capitalize on the opportunities arising on the back of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US and the strategic diversification globally of supply chains away from a single origin country. The global opportunity for the EV battery chain is estimated to reach $300 billion by 2030. The projected increase in the global lithium battery demand from ~ 1100 GWh to 5000-6000 GWh by 2030 will lead to significant demand for the battery materials which GFCL EV caters to.
