For deployment of AI-based Multilingual Interview Platform

RNIT AI Solutions has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) for the design, development, deployment, integration and maintenance of an AI-based Multilingual Interview Platform with a Conversational Job Preparation and Skill Assessment Agent.

The solution will be delivered through NIA, RNIT's Conversational AI platform, at a scale of up to 20 lakh users/interview sessions. For pursuing students, the platform may provide up to two interview attempts per user, with a minimum gap of three months between the first and second interview attempts. For all other users one interview attempt per user shall be provided.