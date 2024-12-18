Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rupee tumbles to fresh low as benchmark indices tank on FII selling

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee dropped 3 paise to close at an all-time low of 84.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, taking negative cues from sharp slide in domestic equities. Dollar demand from importers as well as foreign banks, foreign fund outflows and apprehension ahead of US FOMC further dented investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.92 against the greenback, and touched 84.95 during intra-day trade. The unit finally ended the session lower by 3 paise at an all-time low closing level of 84.94 (provisional) against the dollar. Indian shares ended notably lower on Wednesday, with a combination of persistent FII selling and uncertainty over the Fed's stance keeping investors nervous. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 502.25 points, or 0.62 percent, to 80,182.20. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,198.85, down 137.15 points, or 0.56 percent, from its previous close.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

