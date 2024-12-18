Interarch Building Products partners with Jindal Steel & Power

Interarch Building Products has announced a strategic partnership with Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL). This partnership is set to redefine India's urban infrastructure by promoting the use of steel as the preferred material for multi-story buildings, data centers, and heavy structures.

This collaboration will leverage Interarch's expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing and project management alongside JSPL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for the heavier structures, enabling the development of high-performance steel solutions. Together, the two companies aim to drive innovation in the construction industry by advocating for sustainable and efficient urban development practices.

Steel is becoming the material of choice for modern urban construction due to its speed, strength, flexibility, and sustainability. The partnership between Interarch and JSPL seeks to address these demands by combining the former's proficiency in PEB construction with the latter's advanced steel production capabilities.

