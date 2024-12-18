Firstsource recognized as Leader in Mortgage Business Process Transformation 2024 RadarView

Firstsource Solutions has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Avasant's Mortgage Business Process Transformation 2024 RadarView. Companies classified as 'Leaders' demonstrate consistent excellence across all key dimensions of the RadarView assessmentpractice maturity, domain ecosystem, and investments in innovationwhile driving superior marketplace impact, setting industry standards through creativity, thought leadership, and best practices, and showcasing exceptional execution with depth and breadth across verticals.

Firstsource, through its US-based entity Sourcepoint, Inc., brings over 25 years of expertise in end-to-end mortgage process transformation. It manages over 250 processes for 500+ clients across onshore, nearshore, and offshore locations, leveraging AI, analytics, and tailored platforms like its ILM OCR solution for document processing and the Loan Evaluation System (LES) for quality control. Strategic partnerships with Krista and PAL enable automated quality checks and personalized employee training, while collaborations with Base64.ai and Verint enhance document processing and analytics capabilities. Supported by an innovative gamified training ecosystem, Firstsource continues to drive operational efficiency, customer insights, and industry innovation.

