Brigade Group launches sustainable living project Budigere Cross in Bengaluru

Brigade Group has announced the launch of Brigade Citrine, a residential project that sets new benchmarks in sustainable living. This high-rise township, located in Budigere Cross, Whitefield, Bengaluru is India's first truly net-zero carbon, residential development. The project has an estimated GDV of about Rs 500 crore. The total size of the project site is around 4.3 acres and includes 420 thoughtfully designed 1,2,3 and 4 BHK homes.

