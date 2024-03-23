Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL inks MoU with Airports Authority of India

RVNL inks MoU with Airports Authority of India

Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a subway/underpass in Kolkata.

The project involves construction of subway/underpass to connect operational area to the Airport Authority of India residential colony in Kolkata. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 229.43 crore, inclusive of GST.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 2.17% to settle at Rs 249.80 on Friday on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Barometers trade near flat line; media shares advance

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

Sensex gains 193 pts; metal shares shine

RVNL edges higher after bagging work order worth Rs 339 crore from Maharashtra Metro

Satin Creditcare Network board to mull fund raising via private placement

Ultratech commisions 1 MTPA cement capacity at Roorkee-based unit

ICRA reaffirms credit ratings of Dabur with 'stable' outlook

Bharti Airtel subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom, to launch IPO

Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story