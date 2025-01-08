RVNL signs MoU with Dubai-based GBHIC

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GBH International Contracting LLC to together explore the business opportunities in the civil infrastructure sector in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

GBHIC is a Dubai, United Arab Emirates based company. It is a leading provider of civil, infrastructure & MEP contracting solutions for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning work for all construction related requirements.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip added 0.76% to currently trade at Rs 419.60 on the BSE.

