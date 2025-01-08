Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL signs MoU with Dubai-based GBHIC

RVNL signs MoU with Dubai-based GBHIC

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GBH International Contracting LLC to together explore the business opportunities in the civil infrastructure sector in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

GBHIC is a Dubai, United Arab Emirates based company. It is a leading provider of civil, infrastructure & MEP contracting solutions for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning work for all construction related requirements.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip added 0.76% to currently trade at Rs 419.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DFS Secy calls for fintech push in rural and NE India, particularly through UPI

Rabi sowing up marginally on year

Sensex slips 440 pts; realty shares slide

Tata Tech rises on inking strategic partnership with Telechips

Route Mobile partners with PT MRT Jakarta

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story