Rabi sowing up marginally on year

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Latest data showed that India's Rabi crop area improved to 622.76 lakh hectares at the start of January. This marks an increase of 1.24 lakh hectares compared to the same period last year (621.52 lakh hectares). Wheat-India's most important Rabi grain-has seen little change in its sowing area, indicating that the sowing process is nearly finished. As of January 3, 2025, the wheat cultivation area stands at 319.74 lakh hectares, slightly above last year.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

