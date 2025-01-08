Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile partners with PT MRT Jakarta

Route Mobile partners with PT MRT Jakarta

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To launch innovative WhatsApp based metro ticketing solution via vending machines and email

Route Mobile has partnered with PT MRT Jakarta, Jakarta's premier urban rail transit provider, to launch an innovative, first-of-its-kind WhatsApp based metro ticketing solution through vending machines. The solution streamlines the whole process, delivering essential ticket and travel information to commuters via WhatsApp for a smoother, more convenient journey.

Through this innovative WhatsApp solution, passengers who purchase tickets from MRT Jakarta vending machines will receive the following three automated messages to simplify their journey: 1. Easy-to-follow instructions on using the QR code 2. A unique QR code to be scanned for entry at the origin station 3. A unique QR code to be scanned for exit at the destination.

This multi-step WhatsApp engagement reduces friction, enhances user convenience, and significantly improves the commuter experience by enabling instant, reliable access to crucial travel details.

In addition to the core WhatsApp solution, Route Mobile is also supporting MRT Jakarta's marketing initiatives by offering an email solution. This will allow MRT Jakarta to engage passengers through targeted email campaigns, sharing event updates, promotional content, special offers, and other relevant information that deepens customer engagement beyond their transit journey.

This strategic, one-year agreement will streamline the ticketing experience and introduce new marketing capabilities, enhancing customer engagement and convenience for MRT Jakarta commuters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WPIL hits record high after European arm acquires MISA ITALY

Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

U.S. Stocks Pull Back Sharply After Seeing Initial Strength

Exicom Tele spurts on forging EV charging partnership

Tata Tech rises on inking pact with Telechips

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story