Route Mobile partners with PT MRT Jakarta

To launch innovative WhatsApp based metro ticketing solution via vending machines and email

Route Mobile has partnered with PT MRT Jakarta, Jakarta's premier urban rail transit provider, to launch an innovative, first-of-its-kind WhatsApp based metro ticketing solution through vending machines. The solution streamlines the whole process, delivering essential ticket and travel information to commuters via WhatsApp for a smoother, more convenient journey.

Through this innovative WhatsApp solution, passengers who purchase tickets from MRT Jakarta vending machines will receive the following three automated messages to simplify their journey: 1. Easy-to-follow instructions on using the QR code 2. A unique QR code to be scanned for entry at the origin station 3. A unique QR code to be scanned for exit at the destination.

This multi-step WhatsApp engagement reduces friction, enhances user convenience, and significantly improves the commuter experience by enabling instant, reliable access to crucial travel details.

In addition to the core WhatsApp solution, Route Mobile is also supporting MRT Jakarta's marketing initiatives by offering an email solution. This will allow MRT Jakarta to engage passengers through targeted email campaigns, sharing event updates, promotional content, special offers, and other relevant information that deepens customer engagement beyond their transit journey.

This strategic, one-year agreement will streamline the ticketing experience and introduce new marketing capabilities, enhancing customer engagement and convenience for MRT Jakarta commuters.

