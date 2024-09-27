Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RVNL signs MoU with Engineers India

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Engineers India (EIL) to explore global business opportunities.

The partnership will aim at identify projects across the globe complementing each other in partnership resulting in increased capability for bidding and carrying out infrastructure and other projects of mutual interests

The companies will share relevant information with the aim of identifying market needs and dovetailing it with capabilities of the companies.

The partnership will also aid in the development of business proposals, including exploring engineering procurement construction opportunities with various government, semi-government, autonomous bodies, authorities/private entities, and multilateral funding agencies across the globe.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.

Shares of RVNL added 0.77% to Rs 525.65 while those of shares of Engineers India rose 0.14% to Rs211.85.

Written contracts to maternity benefit: Job protection for women is eroding

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

