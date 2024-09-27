RVNL signs MoU with Engineers India

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Engineers India (EIL) to explore global business opportunities.

The partnership will aim at identify projects across the globe complementing each other in partnership resulting in increased capability for bidding and carrying out infrastructure and other projects of mutual interests

The companies will share relevant information with the aim of identifying market needs and dovetailing it with capabilities of the companies.

The partnership will also aid in the development of business proposals, including exploring engineering procurement construction opportunities with various government, semi-government, autonomous bodies, authorities/private entities, and multilateral funding agencies across the globe.