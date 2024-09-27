Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank board fund raising proposal via issue of LT infra bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore

Indian Bank board fund raising proposal via issue of LT infra bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Bank said that its board, at the meeting held on Thursday (26 September 2024) has approved for raising additional long term infrastructure bonds aggregating up to Rs 5000 crore, in one or more tranches.

The above fund raising would be over and above Rs 5000 crore already raised by the bank in current FY 2024-25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fund raising via issue of infrastructure bonds would be undertaken during the current or subsequent financial year, based on the requirement for financing/refinancing of infrastructure and affordable housing in compliance with applicable RBI guidelines and other applicable laws.

Indian Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 73.84% stake in the bank as on 30 June 2024.

The scrip rose 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 536.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks lose steam, Sensex red at 85,800, Nifty flat at 26,200; IT up

LIVE news: Andhra govt appoints SIT to investigate alleged Tirupati laddus adulteration

Samsung debuts AI-ready Galaxy Tab S10 series, powered by MediaTek: Details

Israeli teams will continue meetings on US ceasefire proposals: Netanyahu

This microcap garments & apparels stock has zoomed 130% in 6 trading days

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story