India's ranking edges up in Global Innovation Index

India's ranking in the Global Innovation Index has edged up by 42 positions over the last 9 years and, the country is now placed first among the 38 lower-middle-income economies. The latest index data showed that overall, India is ranked at 39th position in the Global Innovation Index 2024, compared to 81st position in 2015. The index evaluates the innovation performance of around 133 global economies, showcasing their strengths and weaknesses in fostering innovation. India stood at 40th position in Global Innovation Index 2023.

