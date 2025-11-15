S P Apparels standalone net profit rises 51.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 307.81 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 51.36% to Rs 27.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 307.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 256.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.307.81256.0417.4215.6447.2834.4237.3525.0927.2918.03

